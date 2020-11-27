Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Former hockey player Akhtar Rasool tests positive for Covid-19

Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 10:00 | Hits: 3
Former hockey player Akhtar Rasool tests positive for Covid-19 / Photo: File

Pakistan’s former hockey player and Olympian Akhtar Rasool has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.



His brother Khalid Iqbal confirmed the news to Geo Super. “Akhtar has been undergoing treatment in hospital for the last 11 days” he said.

Akhtar, 66, is the former captain of Pakistan’s national hockey team. Playing as center-half, he won three gold medals with the team at the Hockey World Cups 1971, 1978 and 1982.

He was also appointed as the Chief of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in 1997 for a one year term and later, as a President in 2013.

The Faisalabad born player was awarded Pride of Performance, the highest civil award by the Pakistani Government, in recognition of his contributions to Pakistani hockey.  

GeoSuper.tv

