



The joint European Indoor Hockey Championship for men and women will take place in Hamburg from January 12 to 16, 2022.





Never before in the 45-year history of the European Championships has an event been held over five days and it will be the first time since 1975 that the Hanseatic City will be the venue. The event location will be the Sporthalle Hamburg.



European Hockey Federation (EHF) President, Marijke Fleuren, speaking about awarding the Championship events as a joint event to Germany, said: “We believe that we have made a really excellent decision to award a joint men’s and women’s event to the Deutscher Hockey Bund (DHB).



“Indoor hockey has a special place in the hearts of the German hockey family. We look forward to working with Heiko and his team to deliver a fantastic 5-day festival of hockey for players and fans alike.”



Carola Meyer, President of the DHB, added: “We are very much looking forward to being in Hamburg in 14 months time with the best eight women’s and eight men’s national teams in Europe! Germany has hosted extremely thrilling indoor championships in Leipzig and Berlin in recent years – now we want to take the next step in the hockey-loving city of Hamburg.”



Rosa Krüger, goalkeeper at Harvestehuder THC and an Indoor World Champion in 2018, is also thrilled: “I think it’s great that the Double EuroHockey Championships will take place in Hamburg! I have already been able to participate in an event organized by the DHB – two years ago at the World Championships 2018 in Berlin.



“And to play there in front of a home crowd was an indescribable feeling. The fact that it will now take place in Hamburg, where I grew up, is, of course, something very special and speaks for the Active City. I am very happy that the city of Hamburg and the DHB are organizing the European Championships and I can hardly wait to stand in the hall”.



Germany last hosted a double EuroHockey Indoor Championship in Leipzig in 2012, when both DHB teams won the title. Ten years later, the women’s field will include the Netherlands, Austria, Russia, Czech Republic, Turkey, Ukraine, title defender Belarus and host Germany.



In the men’s event, it will be Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Russia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Belarus and the DHB team that won the title in January 2020 at the EuroHockey Indoor Championships in Berlin.



Euro Hockey League media release