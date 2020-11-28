By Jugjet Singh





Datuk S. Shamala. -NSTP/File pic



The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) are confident that Vietnam will host indoor hockey in next year's Sea Games.





Indoor hockey is currently not on the list of 40 sports for the biennial games, despite appeals from seven affiliates at a recent Sea Games Federation meeting.



Vietnam will need clearance from their government to include more sports.



The AHF released next year's calendar recently with the Sea Games indoor hockey event marked down on Nov 21-Dec 2.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president Datuk S. Shamala is confident that with the help of the AHF, the sport will be held in Vietnam.



"The AHF organised an online course (hockey) on rules and regulations for Vietnam-based technical officials recently, so we hope something positive will come out of this."



Malaysian veteran hockey official Jusver Singh conducted the course.



A course on indoor hockey will be conducted soon.



According to sources, Vietnam officials were more interested in asking questions about indoor hockey than field during the course.



Vietnam, however, do not have facilities for indoor hockey.



"If Vietnam agree, we will be more than willing to offer advice on how to build courts. We can also send our coaches to help them form a team," she added.



At last year's Philippines edition, Malaysia won both the men and women's gold medals.



New Straits Times