By Jugjet Singh







WHAT is going on with one-season wonder, HockAdemy?





The Kuala Lumpur-based club did not send in their Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) entries for the men and women's competitions when registration closed on Nov 19.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh confirmed this yesterday.



"The registration for the MHL closed on Nov 19, and we did not receive any entries from HockAdemy.



"The men's event will comprise eight teams while six clubs will battle for the women's crown in the MHL, scheduled on Jan 8-Feb 28. We consider the numbers ideal," said Anil.



On Nov 4, the MHC banned HockAdemy owner Datuk Seri Megat Shahriman for 18 months from all hockey-related activities for breaching Clause 6 of the MHL code of conduct after making press statements on sponsorship matters.



Megat, also the Kuala Lumpur HA (KLHA) president, has since filed an appeal.



HockAdemy's decision not to compete next season could be related to Megat's ban.



"The MHC had only banned Megat. HockAdemy and KLHA can still play in tournaments.



"However, since they did not submit their entries (men and women), we can assume that they are not interested," Anil added.



HockAdemy made their debut this year with a bang when they won the Women's Hockey League title and silver in the Vivian May Soars Cup.



Megat had planned to take his players to Bali as a reward but shelved it due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The men's team finished sixth out of eight teams in their MHL debut. The January start of the MHL, however, will need the green light from the National Security Council, the Health Ministry and the Sports Ministry to proceed.



New Straits Times