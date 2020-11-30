There were two winners in the North Conference, Gordonians men and women both took over pole position in their respective leagues, while the frost cancelled the other two scheduled fixtures.





Gordonians men leapt into pole position with an 8-1 win over Aberdeen GS at Rubislaw, they are now on the same points as Granite City Wanderers, with a slender single goal advantage and a game still outstanding.



The first half was fairly even, Robbie Wallis and Leon Wilkie scored for Gordonians with Fin Renton replying for Aberdeen for a narrow 2-1 score. But the visitors opened the floodgates in the second half, Will Serle scored twice and there were also goals for Harry Legget, Peter Serle, James Dick and Ciaran Mackland.



Gordonians John Hamilton said: “We were really pleased with the performance of some new additions to the team including several under-18 players who have been excellent during the North Conference.”



The conditions at Countesswells was considered frosty and so also was Gordonians reception for visitors Aberdeen University as the home side ran up a five goal victory. The prime feature was that 15-year-old Anna Warnock continued her recent scoring spree with another double against the students.



Gordonians opener in the first quarter was a piece of brilliance, Katy McLeod ran from her own half pitch on a solo run and finished the move by slotting the ball into the net.



The home side were three up by the interval, open play strikes from Alice Pridham and Warnock effectively ended the game as a contest. Two more were added in the second half, captain Rebecca Murray netted from a penalty corner while Warnock completed the tally from the spot.



After the game Murray added: “A good game for us again, it`s great to see the team progressing week after week.”



The result means that Gordonians top the women`s table on goal difference from Ellon, and also have the advantage of a game less played. Ellon`s game with Granite City Wanderers was frozen out.



