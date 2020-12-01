



The Scottish Masters Hockey Working Group is delighted to announce the formation of Scottish Masters Hockey – a company limited by guarantee, which will be the vehicle to administer the masters international teams for men and women on behalf of Scottish Hockey.





With the unanimous backing of the 15 current international squads and approval from the Scottish Hockey Board, an interim board has been appointed from the working group, which has been developing the structure and procedures for a number of months with support from Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman.



The interim board consisting of Jacky Burnett, President; Bernie Morrison, Vice President; Fraser Auld, Treasurer; and Niall Sturrock, Secretary, will run the organisation with the support of three ‘international sub committees’ representing the various age groups until the first AGM is held in March.



In the intervening period members will be recruited to the new organisation through the completion of a google form (https://forms.gle/PBpHcD3KM5fvMrnM7 ).

Additionally nominations will be sought from appropriately qualified and experienced individuals in the masters’ community to stand for election for the key roles at the AGM.



Interim president Jacky Burnett, said “I am delighted that the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work has seen the setting up of Scottish Masters Hockey. There is an increasing recognition of the role that International Masters Hockey has in maintaining high level competition for hockey players as they move (gracefully or otherwise) through the ages. The formation of Scottish Masters Hockey provides a support structure to our international teams and provides them with representation at Scottish, European and World level. ”



Scottish Hockey CEO, David Sweetman said “It is absolutely fitting that following the formation of a single organisation to run masters hockey worldwide, in World Masters Hockey, that Scotland has a representative body nationally to promote the views and activities of our international masters players. A great deal of work has been accomplished to get to this stage and Scottish Hockey looks forward to a strong and fruitful relationship with Scottish Masters Hockey.”



On behalf of Scottish Masters Hockey Interim Board.



Scottish Hockey Union media release