



Pedro Berganza is someone that has been making a little go a long way as he has been putting much of his time and energy into developing hockey in El Salvador.





Among his many roles on the El Salvador National Hockey Association, Pedro is the main point of contact, joint head of finance and in charge of hockey development. He is also goalkeeper for the national team.



The national association has worked with a very limited budget from the National Olympic Committee for the past decade. Despite that, Pedro has managed to keep an enthusiastic band of athletes playing and training. Both the men’s and women’s national teams competed in the 2018 Central American Hockey 5s Championships, where both teams finished in third place.



Pedro’s determination has paid off as, just recently, the El Salvador Hockey Association was included in the Sports National Organisation (INDES) budget, meaning more development and growth for the sport.



Under the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) development strategy, Pedro has developed a link with coach and mentor Ignacio Lopez, a FIH and PAHF educator. Lopez visited El Salvador to offer his experience and support, and has been in constant contact with Pedro ever since, helping him develop his coaching knowledge and development work.



In a further demonstration of his determination to develop hockey in the Central American country, Pedro has participated in most of the PAHF webinars and different education opportunities. Through his coaching, he is able to share that knowledge and learning with other aspiring players.



Speaking of his love and enthusiasm for hockey, Pedro says: "Sport is engraved in my DNA and practicing it makes me happy. It is my passion and transforms me into a better person for my family and friends."



FIH site