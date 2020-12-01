



The Central Falcons have put together a clinical performance in the final of the Sentinel Homes Premier Hockey League as they dispatched of the Northern Tridents 3-1 in the gold medal match.





The Central Falcons finished the Sentinel Homes Premier Hockey League Round Robin phase in first place after going through pool play undefeated. They entered the final full of confidence and started the match playing with plenty of go forward as they looked to get on the board early.



The Falcons would take one of their early chances from their second penalty corner. Megan Hull would sweep the ball to the post where Jenna-Rae McIntyre would calmly deflect the ball into the goal.



After being forced to absorb early pressure, the Northern Tridents started working their way into the contest and led by the inspired play of their captain Stacey Michelsen began creating several opportunities themselves.



Kirsten Pearce tied the match up early in the second quarter when a crash ball into the circle lobbed up, and she would then shot the ball over her shoulder into the top of the goal.



The Falcons regained their lead late in the second half when the ball struck the Tridents player on the foot resulting in a penalty stroke. Falcons captain Kayla Whitelock stepped forward and slotted the goal.



Minutes later a great Falcons screen would force the Tridents into a turnover in their half. Two long fast passes found Michaela Curtis in the circle. Her shot would rocket into the top of the net to give the Falcons a two-goal buffer in the second half.



The Tridents were aggressive early in the second half and went agonizingly close to getting their second goal following a Step Dickins drag-flick. The Falcons post defender would stop the ball on the line before clearing it out of the circle.



With six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and in desperate need of finding goals to bring themselves back into the match, the Northern Tridents pulled their goalkeeper. While the move gave them momentum, they were unable to crack the Falcons defence who closed out the game and the inaugural Sentinel Homes Premier Hockey League title.



Central Falcons 3 (Jenna-Rae McIntyre 7 min, Kayla Whitelock 24 min, Michaela Curtis 27 min)



Northern Tridents 1 (Kirsten Pearce 18 min)



Hockey World News