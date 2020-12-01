



Club de Campo extended their lead at the top of the Spanish women’s division to nine points courtesy of their comprehensive 7-0 win over RC Jolaseta.





Pilar Campoy struck twice in the first 20 minutes to put them on course for victory and they struck another five times in the second half. Carmen Cano made it three before a double of Laura Barrios extended the advantage to 5-0; Sara Barrios and Amparo Gil completed their victory.



Neither of their closest rivals were in action with second placed Junior FC’s game against Atlètic Terrassa postponed due to a positive case of Covid-19.



In the same way, the tie scheduled between third placed SPV-Complutense and Real Sociedad was not played either.



Real Club de Polo moved up to fourth place with a 3-1 win over RS Tenis. Ivone Guilera made the breakthrough a minute into the second half before Tenis equalised via Micaela Angelino. But final quarter goals for Sofia Maldonado and Xantal Giné swung the tie Polo’s way.



Campo’s men are also leading the way in their league after Jose Basterra’a hat trick ran up a hat trick to add to Ricardo Sanchez’s third minute opening goal against RC Jolaseta.



The Madrid side are level on 25 points at the top with Club Egara with the Terrassa side also winning 4-0, their success coming in a derby tie against CD Terrassa. Pol Gispert, Xavi Gispert and Alex Broto put them in control in the first half hour and Pere Divorra stretched out the winning margin in the second half.



Atlètic Terrassa stay in third place with a 5-1 win at FC Barcelona while Real Club de Polo beat RS Tenis 4-1.



Euro Hockey League media release