



The top four in the Belgian men’s Honor Division have eked out a gap to the rest of the pack after a lively double-weekend of action with La Gantoise maintaining top spot.





The Ghent-based club ran up a big 3-0 win over Orée on Saturday before easing by the challenge of Braxgata 9-2 on Sunday, helping them to lead the pack by two points with a game in hand.



The former success came with goals from Leandro Tolini and Etienne Tynevez and saw Orée drop down to third place. Both were on the mark again on Sunday with Tolini scoring three times with two each for Guillaume Hellin and Arthur Borrekens while Frenchnmen Tynevez and François Goyet getting the others.



Orée bounced back on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over Beerschot.



Waterloo Ducks continued their excellent recent form with a 3-1 success against KHC Dragons on Saturday and then raided Racing Club de Bruxelles to win 2-0. Their six-point boost sees them move into second place in the table.



Fourth-placed Royal Leopold also recorded two wins each with a 4-1 away win over Braxgata and had an easy 9-1 success against the Old Club.



They now have a four-point gap to fifth placed KHC Leuven who succumbed to a surprise 2-2 draw with 11-placed Daring on Sunday.



Euro Hockey League media release