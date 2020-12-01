

Zach Wallace v Aus FIHPL2020



The on-field action may be over for this year but Great Britain still have one more chance to take victory this year – and you are in charge of whether they emerge victorious.





The men’s and women’s teams have received two nominations each in the FIH’s end of year FIH Hockey Pro League awards, with the winners decided purely by votes from fans.



The women’s dominant 3-0 victory over New Zealand back in February has been shortlisted for the ‘Best Match’ of the year, as has the men’s thrilling 4-4 draw against Australia earlier that month.



Zach Wallace’s supreme solo effort in that game has also been nominated for the ‘Best Goal’ as has the beautiful team goal finished off by Sarah Jones against Belgium.



In order to vote, you will need the Watch.Hockey app – it can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices. You have until 5 December 2020 to get your votes in so what are you waiting for?



Great Britain Hockey media release