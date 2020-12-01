Attari youngster says facing difficulties as a kid made him brace for uncertainties





Shamsher Singh is determined to make his opportunities count.



Shamsher Singh says that coming from a difficult agricultural background helped him prepare for the uncertainties in life and challenges in hockey. “I have come from difficult background, with my father making his living from farming. There were several odds that I faced in my initial days in hockey and the struggle for basics like hockey stick, kit and shoes was real,” Shamsher said.





“I believe this past experience helped me brace for any uncertain circumstances and this year we have all been put off gear with the pandemic, but what’s important is to continue to stay focused on our goals, no matter the odds,” added the 23-year-old forward.



He made his senior India debut at the Olympic Test event in Tokyo last year. It proved to be a memorable outing as India won the tournament by beating New Zealand 5-0 in the final, with Shamsher scoring his first goal for national team.



Shamsher, who belongs to Attari, Amritsar, trained for six years at the Surjit Hockey Academy in Jalandhar. His father Hardev Singh is a farmer and mother Harpreet Kaur is a housewife.



Goals



Talking about his aims for this year, he said: “I wanted to build on my game further and was hopeful of finding opportunities in key events that were to be held this year But with the scenario changing due to the pandemic, I have realigned my focus to make the most of the situation by improving my basics and gain experience by closely working with seniors in the team.”



Before taking up hockey, Shamsher had joined a music class to learn how to play the harmonium, but quit after three months. Then he took up hockey and rose through the ranks, getting into the junior national team. He said the disappointment of 2016, when he could not make the team for the Junior World Cup, was a turning point in his career.



“I was part of the reserves but missed out on making the cut for the India squad that went on to win the coveted Junior World Cup,” he said. “It was magical to watch the team win the title in front of crazy hockey fans in Lucknow and watching the entire tournament from the sidelines only made me more determined to work hard and earn the India jersey.”



“Now in the senior core probable group, my aim is to become a dependable player for the team and execute what’s expected of me from the coach,” he said.



