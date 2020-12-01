Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Solitary change to 2021 squad underlines Kookaburras strength

Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 10:00 | Hits: 19
View Comments

Australia’s men’s hockey team, the Kookaburras, will head into the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic year with one new inclusion to its 2021 squad.



Versatile New South Wales talent Dylan Martin is the new player named in a Kookaburras squad that is currently ranked number 2 in the world.

The 22-year-old, who was part of this year’s National Development Squad, excelled against Australian hockey’s best talent at the recent National Super Camp in Perth.

He was also a standout in the all-conquering NSW Pride team during last year’s Sultana Bran Hockey One team and was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2019 Australian Under 21 Championships.

Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch said Martin’s hockey attributes will further strengthen a squad list that is already bursting with world class quality.

“Dylan (Martin) is strong technically, physically he is very good, and he is a smart player who can play in a number of different positions for us,” said Batch.

“His selection provides additional balance to our playing positions, particularly in defence, and he will certainly challenge others in the squad to lift their level even higher.”

“We have a lot of excellent players in this squad and breaking into the Kookaburras team isn’t easy.”

Martin replaces Queensland forward Dylan Wotherspoon, the Kookaburras selection panel opting to provide more depth in the defensive half of the pitch considering the plethora of exceptional strikers in the group. Wotherspoon debuted in 2014 and has made 93 appearances.

After a year like no other due to the COVID pandemic which saw the Kookaburras play just eight international matches and not one since early March, Batch said eyes were now firmly on being primed for Tokyo in July.

“All of the players selected are excited about being in the pre-Olympic squad,” said Batch.

“We are looking forward to getting back to playing international matches and having that focus of the Olympics…it is getting closer.”

“Further to Tokyo, the selection of this squad is also about starting to target the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics in Paris.”

The continued impact of COVID around the world means the timing of the Kookaburras’ next international match remains uncertain, however they are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the FIH Pro League on 24/25 April.

Kookaburras games record holder Eddie Ockenden, who will head into his 15th year of representing his country at senior level, and Aran Zalewski, who was named Player of the Tournament in the inaugural FIH Pro League and is nine matches off reaching 200, will again co-captain the squad.

The 16-player Kookaburras team to represent Australia at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be announced in mid June.

Kookaburras 2021 squad

Name

Date of Birth

Hometown, State

Caps (Goals)

Jacob Anderson

22/03/1997

Mackay, QLD

23 (9)

Daniel Beale

12/02/1993

Brisbane, QLD

177 (28)

Josh Beltz

24/04/1995

Hobart, TAS

41 (3)

Tim Brand

29/11/1998

Chatswood, NSW

40 (16)

Andrew Charter (gk)

30/03/1987

Canberra, ACT

181 (0)

Tom Craig

3/09/1995

Lane Cove, NSW

101 (29)

Matthew Dawson

7/04/1994

Killarney Vale, NSW

140 (12)

Johan Durst (gk)

18/03/1991

Melbourne, VIC

3 (0)

Nathan Ephraums

9/06/1999

Keysborough, VIC

4 (0)

Blake Govers

6/07/1996

Wollongong, NSW

98 (85)

Jake Harvie

5/03/1998

Dardanup, WA

70 (3)

Jeremy Hayward

3/03/1993

Darwin, NT

156 (65)

Tim Howard

23/06/1996

Wakerley, QLD

61 (1)

Tyler Lovell (gk)

23/05/1987

Perth, WA

145 (0)

Kurt Lovett

15/01/1997

Parkes, NSW

3 (0)

Dylan Martin

12/01/1998

Wagga Wagga, NSW

-

Trent Mitton

26/11/1990

Perth, WA

173 (79)

Eddie Ockenden

3/04/1987

Hobart, TAS

366 (71)

Flynn Ogilvie

17/09/1993

Wollongong, NSW

109 (21)

Lachlan Sharp

2/07/1997

Lithgow, NSW

49 (11)

Josh Simmonds

4/10/1995

Melbourne, VIC

19 (1)

Matthew Swann

16/05/1989

Mackay, QLD

204 (7)

Jack Welch

26/10/1997

Hobart, TAS

9 (3)

Corey Weyer

28/03/1996

Biggera Waters, QLD

43 (3)

Jake Whetton

16/06/1991

Brisbane, QLD

203 (64)

Tom Wickham

26/05/1990

Morgan, SA

54 (24)

Aran Zalewski

21/03/1991

Margaret River, WA

191 (25)

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.