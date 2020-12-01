Australia’s men’s hockey team, the Kookaburras, will head into the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic year with one new inclusion to its 2021 squad.





Versatile New South Wales talent Dylan Martin is the new player named in a Kookaburras squad that is currently ranked number 2 in the world.



The 22-year-old, who was part of this year’s National Development Squad, excelled against Australian hockey’s best talent at the recent National Super Camp in Perth.



He was also a standout in the all-conquering NSW Pride team during last year’s Sultana Bran Hockey One team and was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2019 Australian Under 21 Championships.



Kookaburras Head Coach Colin Batch said Martin’s hockey attributes will further strengthen a squad list that is already bursting with world class quality.



“Dylan (Martin) is strong technically, physically he is very good, and he is a smart player who can play in a number of different positions for us,” said Batch.



“His selection provides additional balance to our playing positions, particularly in defence, and he will certainly challenge others in the squad to lift their level even higher.”



“We have a lot of excellent players in this squad and breaking into the Kookaburras team isn’t easy.”



Martin replaces Queensland forward Dylan Wotherspoon, the Kookaburras selection panel opting to provide more depth in the defensive half of the pitch considering the plethora of exceptional strikers in the group. Wotherspoon debuted in 2014 and has made 93 appearances.



After a year like no other due to the COVID pandemic which saw the Kookaburras play just eight international matches and not one since early March, Batch said eyes were now firmly on being primed for Tokyo in July.



“All of the players selected are excited about being in the pre-Olympic squad,” said Batch.



“We are looking forward to getting back to playing international matches and having that focus of the Olympics…it is getting closer.”



“Further to Tokyo, the selection of this squad is also about starting to target the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics in Paris.”



The continued impact of COVID around the world means the timing of the Kookaburras’ next international match remains uncertain, however they are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the FIH Pro League on 24/25 April.



Kookaburras games record holder Eddie Ockenden, who will head into his 15th year of representing his country at senior level, and Aran Zalewski, who was named Player of the Tournament in the inaugural FIH Pro League and is nine matches off reaching 200, will again co-captain the squad.



The 16-player Kookaburras team to represent Australia at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be announced in mid June.



Kookaburras 2021 squad

Name Date of Birth Hometown, State Caps (Goals) Jacob Anderson 22/03/1997 Mackay, QLD 23 (9) Daniel Beale 12/02/1993 Brisbane, QLD 177 (28) Josh Beltz 24/04/1995 Hobart, TAS 41 (3) Tim Brand 29/11/1998 Chatswood, NSW 40 (16) Andrew Charter (gk) 30/03/1987 Canberra, ACT 181 (0) Tom Craig 3/09/1995 Lane Cove, NSW 101 (29) Matthew Dawson 7/04/1994 Killarney Vale, NSW 140 (12) Johan Durst (gk) 18/03/1991 Melbourne, VIC 3 (0) Nathan Ephraums 9/06/1999 Keysborough, VIC 4 (0) Blake Govers 6/07/1996 Wollongong, NSW 98 (85) Jake Harvie 5/03/1998 Dardanup, WA 70 (3) Jeremy Hayward 3/03/1993 Darwin, NT 156 (65) Tim Howard 23/06/1996 Wakerley, QLD 61 (1) Tyler Lovell (gk) 23/05/1987 Perth, WA 145 (0) Kurt Lovett 15/01/1997 Parkes, NSW 3 (0) Dylan Martin 12/01/1998 Wagga Wagga, NSW - Trent Mitton 26/11/1990 Perth, WA 173 (79) Eddie Ockenden 3/04/1987 Hobart, TAS 366 (71) Flynn Ogilvie 17/09/1993 Wollongong, NSW 109 (21) Lachlan Sharp 2/07/1997 Lithgow, NSW 49 (11) Josh Simmonds 4/10/1995 Melbourne, VIC 19 (1) Matthew Swann 16/05/1989 Mackay, QLD 204 (7) Jack Welch 26/10/1997 Hobart, TAS 9 (3) Corey Weyer 28/03/1996 Biggera Waters, QLD 43 (3) Jake Whetton 16/06/1991 Brisbane, QLD 203 (64) Tom Wickham 26/05/1990 Morgan, SA 54 (24) Aran Zalewski 21/03/1991 Margaret River, WA 191 (25)

Hockey Australia media release