Australian women’s hockey is full of optimism after a wave of elite talent with immense potential was included in the 2021 Hockeyroos squad.





Exciting 20-year old striker Courtney Schonell and tenacious defender Meg Pearce have been rewarded with selection after their impressive form could not be ignored.



Western Australian duo, goalkeeper Aleisha Power and defender Penny Squibb, were also selected following excellent performances at last month’s high pressure national selection camp.



*A VNR and audio files featuring interviews with Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin, goalkeeper Aleisha Power and midfielder Steph Kershaw, plus highlights from recent intra-squad matches will be distributed following this media release.*



The addition of the highly ambitious quartet adds a new dynamic to a Hockeyroos squad full of promise leading into next year’s Tokyo Olympics.



While the immediate focus is on July’s Games in Tokyo, Head Coach Paul Gaudoin said the selection panel’s decisions were also made with the 2022 Commonwealth Games and next Olympic cycle in mind.



“Courtney (Schonell) joins Amy Lawton and Karri Somerville as athletes in our squad who are 20 years of age or younger. Throw in Aleisha Power, who is 23, and they represent the exciting present and future of the Hockeyroos,” said Gaudoin.



“Their enthusiasm, desire and hunger to not only represent the Hockeyroos but compete and succeed is contagious.”



“This squad includes some of the most exciting and talented young players in world hockey and gives us a fantastic blend of youth and experience.”



Schonell, a product of the NSW Institute of Sport, is a talented striker who has been a member of the Jillaroos (Australian Under 21 squad) and National Development Squad.



“Courtney demonstrated at the selection camp that she has a quality skill set, wants to compete and is ready to step into the Hockeyroos program and take her game to another level,” said Gaudoin.



Pearce receives her opportunity after pressing her claims over the past two years.



“Meg is an athletic defender who epitomises the values and behaviours expected of a Hockeyroo,” said Gaudoin.



“She has great mobility and closing speed and adds to our current defensive group.”



“Penny (Squibb) has also shown marked improvement this year and will push our other defenders to push the bar even higher.”



Power represented the Hockeyroos previously in a three match home series in November 2017 and becomes an official part of the squad after being a standout at last month’s national selection camp.



“Aleisha is an extremely talented goalkeeper who has matured a lot in the past 18 months through her willingness to learn and improve,” said Gaudoin.



Power takes the place in the squad of veteran goalkeeper Rachael Lynch who has amassed 223 appearances over 14 years on the international stage.



Power’s selection highlights a changing of the guard and a renewed focus towards an injection of young blood into the Hockeyroos fold.



Georgina Morgan and the recently retired Karri McMahon are the others to come out of the squad.



“Rachael, Georgina and Karri have been exceptional contributors and fantastic players for the Hockeyroos over an extended period,” said Gaudoin.



“Today’s announcement comes with mixed emotions for many – that is the nature of high performance sport.”



“Selection is always difficult and even more so this year. I empathise with the athletes who have missed out but the selection panel has chosen a squad that it believes gives the Hockeyroos the best chance of success not just in 2021 but over the next Olympic cycle.



“The selection criteria takes into account a range of aspects so we stand by and respect the decisions the selectors have made.”



Due to the impact of COVID and the inability of some athletes to attend the last month’s national selection camp, the selection panel has named 25 athletes with the option of filling the full quota of 27 in the first quarter of 2021.

Hockeyroos 2021 squad

Name Date of Birth Hometown, State Caps (Goals) Laura Barden 9/06/1994 Kew, VIC 44 (5) Jocelyn Bartram (gk) 4/05/1993 Albury, NSW 51 (0) Edwina Bone 24/04/1988 Orange, NSW 202 (5) Emily Chalker 28/07/1992 Crookwell, NSW 244 (82) Jane Claxton 26/10/1992 Adelaide, SA 182 (18) Kalindi Commerford 18/11/1994 Ulladulla, ACT 50 (8) Madison Fitzpatrick 14/12/1996 Cabarita Beach, QLD 75 (16) Greta Hayes 17/10/1996 Sydney, NSW 9 (0) Kate Jenner 5/05/1990 Mudgee, NSW 127 (1) Stephanie Kershaw 19/04/1995 Townsville, QLD 64 (7) Amy Lawton 19/01/2002 Emerald, VIC 14 (3) Rosie Malone 8/01/1998 Burleigh, QLD 51 (11) Kaitlin Nobbs 24/09/1997 Newington, NSW 82 (4) Meg Pearce 1/07/1994 Camp Hill, QLD - Brooke Peris 16/01/1993 Darwin, NT 171 (26) Aleisha Power (gk) 1/01/1997 Northam, WA 3 (0) Courtney Schonell 17/09/2000 Campbelltown, NSW - Karri Somerville 7/04/1999 Kensington, WA 2 (0) Penny Squibb 9/02/1993 Tambellup, WA 10 (1) Grace Stewart 24/04/1997 Gerringong, NSW 86 (25) Renee Taylor 28/09/1996 Everton Park, QLD 82 (8) Sophie Taylor 12/09/1995 Melbourne, VIC 34 (1) Ashlee Wells (gk) 1/08/1989 Morwell, VIC 121 (0) Mariah Williams 31/05/1995 Parkes, NSW 83 (15) Georgia Wilson 20/05/1996 Mahogany Creek, WA 38 (0)

Hockey Australia media release