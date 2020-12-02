

England Women's Masters World Champions



England Hockey are sad to learn that the 2020 Masters World Cups - one of which was due to be hosted in Nottingham - have been cancelled.





The decision was made by the World Masters Hockey Executive Board after they initially postponed the tournaments due to be held in Nottingham, Cape Town and Tokyo earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Having set a deadline of November 2020 on a final decision as to whether the tournaments could go ahead in 2021, they decided for a number of reasons to cancel the tournament, the main one being the safety of the players involved.



England achieved plenty of success during the 2018 World Cups, winning four gold medals and also claiming two silvers.



World Masters Hockey intend to run World Cups in 2022 as planned and will offer the events to the hosts who missed out this year.



England Hockey Board Media release