That Dhyan Chand was popular in his times and his game skills were universally appreciated are well known facts, well documented too. Recorded history proves those who were in awe of his persona and hence appreciated him for his extraordinary games cut across a wide canvas of personalities, not just his contemporaries but also fans who followed him their entire lives.





We all know how Dhyan Chand’s peer AIS Dara eulogized him in his writings, coaches like Cyril Walter worshipped him or Jaipal Singh, despite his playmate, organized the Dhyan Chand Cup in his fond memory are well known. The particular area of Dhyan Chand’s career, it seems, is unending.



This writer used to provide a new piece of information on Dhyan Chand on his birth and death anniversary for at least two decades. In line with the obsession, I wish to present a hitherto unreported view of an ardent fan. How he, in 1932, felt offended that someone other than Dhyan Chand was called the ace in the team. The Letters to the Editor section in one of the leading USA newspaper expresses his anger.





Henry Kirk Greer, a New York City based fan, wrote the following to the editor:



“Knowing that your paper is interested in ensuring the accuracy of everything that it prints, I have one comment to make. A note underneath the photograph of the India vs Japan game states that Gurmit Singh Kullar is India’s ace player. I take this to mean that Gurmit Singh was the outstanding player of the Indian Olympic team. Although Gurmit Singh, who played inside-right, is an extremely capable player, I think I am not in any great danger of contradiction when I state that Dhyan Chand, centre-forward, was the Ace player of the team. He was and still is acknowledged to be the greatest field hockey forward in the world. Another member of the team who ranks about with Dhyan Chand is Eric Pinniger, the centre-half.”



Perusal of the write-up of the fan and reaction of the editor gives an impression that the latter is stumped. However, the editor went on to show his knowledge of the game in a collaborative manner, indirectly accepting the view of the fan.



Editor’s published reply: ‘Dhyan Chand, 27, a soldier in a Punjab Regiment, is called the world’s hockey wizard, so well-famed is his prowess that Germany calls her best player The German Dhyan Chand. Known in first class hockey since 1922, Dhyan Chand was a member of the Indian Army team that played in Australia and New Zealand in 1926. In the whole series he scored more than 100 goals.



He was centre-forward of India’s Olympic teams of 1928 and 1932. His brother Roop Singh, 24, an inner left forward is called the “the hockey juggler”. Brome Eric Pinniger, 31, captain of the 1928 Olympic team, is without an equal in the world at the centre-half position. His style is amazingly effortless, imperturbable. Gurmit Singh Kullar, 25, is especially popular with hockey crowds because he always sports a turban and beard.



The last line of the above explanation is a poor cover up of the whole issue!



And then both Dhyan Chand and Roop Singh photo was published along side the Editor’s note as if to make amends!!



Today is the 41st death anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, who breathed his last in 1979.



