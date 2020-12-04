By TAZEEN QURESHY







Former hockey captain Dilip Tirkey took up the sport long after the demise of legend Dhyan Chand – 16 years to be precise. But that has not stopped him from getting inspired by the legend.





“I only knew his name. Dhyan Chand was synonymous with hockey. I had heard about his antics on the field and had massive respect for him. Unfortunately, I could never meet him, but his stories inspired me growing up as a sportsperson,” says Dilip Tirkey.



Forty-one years after his death, Tirkey is ‘fighting’ to give his inspiration his due.



“When the Indian government decided to honour sportspersons with Bharat Ratna, I was almost sure that Dhyan Chand ji would get it. But, it was instead given to Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin is a cricket legend and rightfully deserves the honour. But if he is the sports icon of the 21st century, Dhyan Chand ji took Indian sports to great heights in the 20th century. He should be accorded with the Bharat Ratna,” he says.



This is not the first time that the demand for Bharat Ratna to be accorded posthumously on Dhyan Chand has been raised. The appeal had gained momentum during the 2015-16 period, when former hockey stars including Ajit Pal Singh, Zafar Iqbal, Ashok Kumar had joined hands for the same. The issue was also raised in the Parliament earlier.





Dilip Tirkey and Sudarshan Pattnaik paying respects to Dhyan Chand



“It is unfortunate that despite our pleas, no action has been taken in this regard. I don’t have to tell anyone about Dhyan Chand’s contribution to sports. If there was anyone who single-handedly put India’s name in the sporting map of the world in the 20th century, it has to be Dhyan Chand.”



On the occasion of the 41st death anniversary of the legend, eminent names in Odisha got together to offer a small tribute. Among them was internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is known to convey messages through his art.



“I have supported several campaigns through my sand art, but ‘Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand’ is close to my heart. Even if I don’t belong to the sports fraternity, I am aware of the great achievements of the hockey giant. Dhyan Chand ji and his achievements are beyond ‘Bharat Ratna,’ but nevertheless, he should get the tag,” Patnaik said.



A signature campaign was also organised, which in the coming days will be open for the public.



