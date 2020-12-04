The North Conference competition continues to survive the pestilence. Tuesday`s announcement that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will remain in tier 2 for the present has allowed Saturday`s four matches to take place.





Ironically, of the 20 games played so far, there has not been a single draw.



Granite City Wanderers surrendered their lead at the top of the men`s conference table for the first time last weekend – the combined culprits were a frozen pitch which took its toll on their fixture with Ellon along with Gordonians 8-1 win over Aberdeen Grammar FPs in a game that did go ahead. The result propelled Gordonians into pole position, but by the very slender margin of a single goal.



Granite City won the latest clash between the sides – but only by the odd goal in seven. And Grammar were ahead 3-1 early in the second half, John Dargie getting all the goals. But in the end, Granite City clawed their way back into the contest and Stuart Begg got the winner inside the final ten minutes.



On paper then Granite City would appear to be favourites for Saturday`s game, but a lot may depend on the grit of Grammar. Certainly they lost to Gordonians last weekend, but a reliable source informed that they only had the bare eleven on duty. More depth to the playing squad could produce a better outcome.



In the other game unbeaten Gordonians should again emerge with the three points against Ellon – last time it was 7-0 with Robbie Wallis and Harry Legget both scoring twice.



With back to back victories over Aberdeen University, Gordonians are also top of the women`s Conference, they lead Ellon by three points and a better goal difference.



On Saturday, Gordonians travel to Granite City Wanderers – the only side to beat them this season. The league leaders led 1-0 at the interval, Lyndsey Davidson finding the net. But an injury to their keeper allowed Granite City to retaliate with Amy Ferguson and Jen Smith getting the goals for the three points.



It is perhaps too early to assess the real impact that Granite City might have in this competition, they are six points behind Ellon and nine adrift of Gordonians, but they have only played four games. They had 2-1 wins over both Gordonians and Aberdeen University, but lost twice to Ellon – so the jury is out on this.



Ellon will be hoping for a Gordonians slip-up as they travel to take on an Aberdeen University side still looking for their first points of the competition. Ellon have already fired in five goals twice against the students this season – Nikki Kidd has got five while Gracie Gray-Giles has picked up a brace in the process.



Although without a win University have come close on a couple of occasions, but only scoring four times in six games is a clear disadvantage.



Scottish Hockey Union media release