



Many are keen to see the back of 2020, but for Dylan Martin it is a year he will never forget.





The 22-year-old from the regional New South Wales city of Wagga Wagga was the only addition to the Kookaburras squad for 2021, something that he was not expecting…at least not yet.



Invited to the Kookaburras national selection camp in Perth, Martin made every post a winner as he impressed in the four intra-squad matches.



Upon returning to Sydney, Martin went back to everyday life which included undertaking his university degree. Then on 30 November he received a phone call that would change his life and will see him relocate to the other side of the country.



We caught up with Martin to get the lowdown on how he found out he was in the squad and what it means to him to join the Kookaburras.



Congratulations on your selection into the Kookaburras squad. How did you find out that you were in?



DM: “I was sitting down studying for a uni exam and got a call from Batchy (Kookaburras Coach Colin Batch). I missed it but called him back straight away and he asked how I was and what I had on today. I told him I had an exam on in a few hours. We talked for a bit and then he said he was happy with the way I’ve been going. He then said that they were announcing the national squad and that I was in it. Fair to say it shocked me a little bit. I wasn’t really expecting it and Batchy said, ‘I hope I haven’t ruined the exam for you’. When I got off the phone the exam was the last thing on my mind that’s for sure.”



What stage of your degree are you up to and how did the exam go?



“I’m doing a degree in Construction Management and the exam was on high rise construction. I’m at the end of my second year and have been doing it part time but COVID gave me an opportunity to do some extra subjects to catch up.”



What was your overriding reaction and emotion after being selected?



“I went to Perth for the selection camp and I guess anyone was a chance of sneaking in but I wasn’t sure. I knew the squad was going to be coming out soon and when I saw Batchy’s name pop up on my phone I thought this is when I am going to find out. Then to be told I was in the squad I was absolutely stoked. I think from where I was at the start of the year pre COVID to now, I wasn’t anywhere near the level I was at back then so I’m super stoked to have been selected.



What expectations did you having heading over for the selection camp?



“Initially I thought I was pretty lucky to be invited to go over there but I was keen to try and put in a good performance regardless of what the outcome was. I’m only young so I thought maybe after the Olympics I might be a better chance of getting a look in, so I just went over there and tried to enjoy it. Not many people have been lucky enough to travel around this year so it was good to go over there, have fun and play well.”



Is this the way you have approached your hockey all the way through – not putting too much pressure on yourself?



“I try not to think too much about it. When I first got over to Perth I was nervous but I really enjoyed it. I’ve missed playing Hockey One this year so being able to compete in that elite environment was great.”



How did you find the intra-squad games and the level of the super camp?



“All of the guys were really welcoming, and it is probably the highest level I’ve played at. I really enjoyed being part of it.”



COVID has restricted the amount of sport played this year. What did you do to keep yourself in peak condition and put yourself in contention to get a call up?



“I played locally in Sydney and trained at the NSW Institute of Sport. I had a bit of an idea early on in the year that this selection camp might be going ahead and that I might get an opportunity to go, so I tried to do what was best for me by getting fit and ready for it as best as I could and then see how it panned out.”



Well it panned out very well. So that was a big motivator for you this year?



“For sure. Not many people got this opportunity so to have this little window, I thought I can go over there and if I can put in a good performance it puts me in a good spot, but I thought it would be down the track, not for now.”



Growing up in Wagga Wagga, when did you first pick up a hockey stick and dream about the possibility of getting to this moment?



“As a young boy I played hockey with my family. I grew up playing in Wagga, played in a couple of rep teams and it wasn’t until 16 when I was really putting more into it. I started to make NSW state teams, did a lot of travelling from Wagga Wagga to Sydney and back which is a five hour drive each way, so I did that for a year or so. Then at 18 I moved to Sydney, did a gap year after school and played local league. I started university the year after and it is the last three years that everything has become a bit more of a reality of what could happen.”



Life is about to significantly change for you. Are you ready to pack up and head to Perth?



“I am. The place where I’m living at now – the rental agreement ends this week so that has worked out perfectly. I had a conversation with the university and they’re happy for me to do some stuff online and everything else will be in place pretty soon so I’m looking forward to it.”



What in the Kookaburras environment are you most looking forward to?



“I’m stoked to be involved. The Kookaburras are a very successful sporting team and it will be good to learn off others. There are obviously the coaches, but I think some of the best learning is learning from other players and there are some seriously talented hockey players that I can learn from. I’m just keen to rip into it.”



Hockey Australia media release