HA facing player unrest over axing of two key team members. Coach Paul Gaudoin and director Toni Cumpston under fire



Hockey Australia chief executive Matt Favier has thrown his support behind Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin and high-performance director Toni Cumpston despite growing player unrest.





Months of discontent among the player group has reached breaking point, with the unexpected exclusion of star goalkeeper Rachael Lynch and former captain Georgina Morgan causing widespread shock. Both players are set to appeal their omissions.



A significant number of Hockeyroos players are considering striking over the omissions to the latest squad, with tensions between players and management running high.



Much of the anger has been directed at Cumpston, who has been in her post since 2016. Gaudoin, who also joined the program after the disastrous Rio Games in 2016, is in the firing line as well, although to a much lesser extent.



With less than eight months to go until the Tokyo Games, the Hockeyroos are a fractured entity. But Favier is backing both Gaudoin and Cumpston to guide the Hockeyroos back to calmer waters.



“Paul is still absolutely backed and supported by the leadership team and the board,” Favier told AAP. “And Toni is probably one of the best performing high-performance directors the sport has ever had. She is tough but fair.



“We’ve had our challenges along the way to where we are at this time, and Toni is providing excellent leadership to this group. Look, I don’t expect every player to be sending Christmas cards to every member of the leadership team. That’s not how I think about things.



“In my opinion, her relationship is professional with the player group, as it needs to be. Toni is firmly supported by me as the CEO and is firmly supported by the board.”



The threat of strike action is a complicated matter given players are yet to sign a deal for 2021. It leaves them in a vulnerable position, with many fearing for their positions in the national set-up. Favier said it was up to the players to decide what they want to do next.



“Players will need to make a decision as to whether or not they are prepared to sign up to and join the national team and the national program into the future,” Favier said. “The board are fully supportive of the coaching staff and the leadership group that we have assembled and that continues to be the case.”



Hockey Australia has launched an independent inquiry after allegations of a poor culture surfaced recently. That inquiry is set to start next week, but its findings are unlikely to be known until early next year.



The Guardian