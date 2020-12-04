Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Paying A Price For The Past?

Published on Friday, 04 December 2020 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

Ashley Morrison

There is nothing sadder than witnessing a once great team unravel.

The Australian Women’s Hockey team were the cream of the crop for a long time. Denied the opportunity to play at the 1980 Olympic Games the first in which women’s hockey was played, in 1984 they lost the bronze medal match to the host nation the United States on penalty strokes. In this competition the medals were decided by where teams finished in a League format. Australia and the USA could not be separated, both teams had played five, won two, drawn one and lost two, and had the same goal difference.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.