Ashley Morrison



There is nothing sadder than witnessing a once great team unravel.



The Australian Women’s Hockey team were the cream of the crop for a long time. Denied the opportunity to play at the 1980 Olympic Games the first in which women’s hockey was played, in 1984 they lost the bronze medal match to the host nation the United States on penalty strokes. In this competition the medals were decided by where teams finished in a League format. Australia and the USA could not be separated, both teams had played five, won two, drawn one and lost two, and had the same goal difference.



