



Lausanne, Switzerland: Under the chairmanship of FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) conducted today, via online conference, its last meeting of the year.





Discussing the allocation of quotas per continent for the upcoming FIH Women’s and Men’s World Cups, to be played in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the members of the EB agreed on the following scheme:



Women

Africa: 1

Asia: 4

Europe: 6*

Oceania: 2

Pan America: 3

*including hosts



Men

Africa: 1

Asia: 4*

Europe: 7

Oceania: 2

Pan America: 2

*including hosts



Teams will qualify based on their performance at the final competition of each 2021 Continental Championship.



The match schedules of the 2022 FIH Women’s World Cup – hosted by Spain and the Netherlands - and of the 2021 FIH Women’s Junior World Cup - organized in South Africa - have been approved.



Furthermore, the EB expressed its great satisfaction for the inclusion of Hockey for those with Intellectual Disabilities - known as either ParaHockey ID or Hockey ID - in the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, as a demonstration sport. The news was announced earlier today. This is the first time that hockey will take part in the flagship event of the Special Olympics movement and the EB extended thanks to everyone involved in this achievement.



Following up on its last meeting where it confirmed the reviewed FIH gender equality policy, the EB approved the amendments in the FIH Statutes concerning gender-neutral terms, which will be presented for approval to the FIH Congress in May 2021.



The EB also confirmed the principles of the FIH Academy Organisers Guide, the purpose of which is to outline the opportunities and roles for FIH, Continental Federations, National Associations and Licensed Providers in the delivery of FIH Academy Programmes, including parameters for Hero scholarships and courses.



