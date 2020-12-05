s2h Team







Indian hockey was looking up in the 1990s, matching the standards set by both Asian rivals Pakistan and South Korea. The team finished second in both the 1993 Asia Cup and 1994 Asian Games ahead of arch rivals Pakistan. There was a whiff of fresh air and hope seen on the horizon. It was in the fitness of the things that India finished a respectable fifth at Sydney World Cup, a rise of five rungs from the previous edition in Lahore in 1990. The upward journey peaked with India winning the gold medal at Bangkok four years down the line. A member of the Sydney outfit Gavin Ferreira recounts his experience at the World Cup, the final of which was played on this day 26 years ago – Editor





For Gavin Ferreira, it all changed in trice when it came to the 1994 Sydney World Cup.



“I was in and out of the India team,” the 49-year-old recollects. “I was sidelined by coach Zafar Iqbal for the Hiroshima Games held shortly before the World Cup and my international future was uncertain,” says the former left-winger.





Gavin Ferreira being feted for a goal



Then, in came Cedric D’Souza, who replaced Iqbal as coach and the Mumbai-based Ferreira was in the scheme of things for the World Cup. Cedric brought in many changes in style, tactics, strategy and coaching methods. He also effected changes in the team and I got my chance.”



“Just being at the World Cup in Sydney was a fantastic experience,” he says. “To watch and play against some of the big stars from Pakistan, the Netherlands and Australia, to name a few, was a dream come true.”



Ferreira flashes back to the final between Pakistan and the Netherlands, held exactly on this day, 26 years ago. “The team got caught up in formalities in town and reached the packed venue (Homebush Stadium) late. But we watched the entire second half and the shootout that followed which Pakistan won,” he recollects.



“Watching Shahbaz Ahmed (the Pakistan legend) was a real treat but I daresay he was lucky with his penalty stroke in the tiebreaker. That Pakistan team had a fabulous forward line and midfield that sort of made up for its somewhat suspect defence. Tahir Zaman, their inside-forward, played a crucial role along with Shahbaz in their success.” And of course, their goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed stood tall in the penalty shootout in the final (as well as the semifinal against Germany),” Ferreira says.





1994 World Cup star Shahbaz Ahmad



“As for us, we achieved a creditable fifth position after beating England in the classification matches but we were still disappointed at not reaching the semifinals. We had a team that gelled really well. Cedric’s methods were refreshing and we worked hard at the camp in Chandigarh. Sessions started in the morning and ended in the afternoon”.



“I recollect the team doctor (Cruz) who made sure we got the right diet and food supplements including protein – there was no dearth of “vatanas (beans),” Ferreira says in lighter vein.



“And team spirit was high. Jude Felix was a great captain and was a unifying character. We had a great deal going for us. We started with a 2-0 win over South Korea who beat India in the Hiroshima Asian Games final just weeks earlier. I scored a goal and the start of the campaign couldn’t have been better,” recalls the former Mahindras and Air India player.



Ferreira was to score another – in the next match against Netherlands – but that was in a losing cause. A 2-4 defeat to the Dutch put the brakes on the team’s progress and a 2-2 draw with South Africa, when victory was the expectation, brought on pressure. A defeat to Germany (1-2) all but put paid to India’s semi-final hopes and a 4-2 victory over Belgium wasn’t enough to sneak an entry into the medal round.





Gavin played 100+ caps for India, had a colourful hockey career



Victory over Argentina in the tiebreaker set up a clash with England which India won by a solitary goal to bring up their best finish at the World Cup in 12 years and provide some solace to a team that expected to do a lot more.



“But for all that, I look back with a great deal of joy at the Sydney World Cup. It was a stage for me to prove myself and I recall I scored a couple of goals there,” Ferreira, who collected 118 international caps, affirms.



Ferreira went on to play the 1996 Atlanta Olympics but retired from international hockey in 1998 after a test series against Pakistan. A mainstay in Cedric’s game plan, he fondly remembers the title Mumbai won in Gwalior under the coach’s tutelage along with that of the Sydney campaign.



“The Sydney campaign may not have ended on a glorious note for us but there were positives we took from there and at that point in time our fifth-place finish promised a lot for the team and Indian hockey at large,” Ferreira says in retrospect.



Ferreira’s hopes were not misplaced. The team went from strength to strength and peaked by wresting the Asian Games gold medal at Bangkok 1998 – their first in 36 years.



