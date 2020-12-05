Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey Legend Rasheedul Hassan Tests Positive for Covid 19

Published on Saturday, 05 December 2020 10:00 | Hits: 4
View Comments

By Ijaz Chaudhry



Karachi: Pakistan`s former hockey captain Rasheedul Hassan has tested positive for Covid 19. Rasheed, who is now self isolating himself at home, told that his son has also tested positive. While his wife and daughter`s tests came negative,



Rasheedul Hassan played for Pakistan from 1978-1987 at the right half position.

In an enviable career, he won every gold medal- Olympics (1984), World Cup (1982), Asian Games, Asia Cup, Junior World Cup, Champions Trophy.

His elder brother Manzoorul Hassan (1973-82) was one of the greatest full backs, the game of hockey has seen.

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.