By Ijaz Chaudhry







Karachi: Pakistan`s former hockey captain Rasheedul Hassan has tested positive for Covid 19. Rasheed, who is now self isolating himself at home, told that his son has also tested positive. While his wife and daughter`s tests came negative,





Rasheedul Hassan played for Pakistan from 1978-1987 at the right half position.



In an enviable career, he won every gold medal- Olympics (1984), World Cup (1982), Asian Games, Asia Cup, Junior World Cup, Champions Trophy.



His elder brother Manzoorul Hassan (1973-82) was one of the greatest full backs, the game of hockey has seen.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports.



