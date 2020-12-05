



Each athlete that wears the red, white and blue has a unique story to how their careers came to fruition. From the junior level to the senior squad, USA Field Hockey is putting national team athletes under the spotlight to share their journeys.





Hockey has always dominated the home of Abigail (Abby) Tamer – both the field and ice varieties. It’s also common for the Wolverine State based family to frequently utter “Go Blue” on a daily basis. It’s a tradition Tamer will follow next year as she plans to attend the University of Michigan, like her parents and sister before her, but in the meantime continues to carve a name for herself as a current member of the U.S. Rise Women’s National Team.







Tamer’s father played ice hockey at Michigan and spent 11 years in the National Hockey League. Her mother, Keely, played on the pitch as a Wolverine and currently serves as the USA Field Hockey Michigan State Chapter President. Both were adamant about their children playing more than one sport growing up as Tamer played ice hockey until the seventh grade. Field hockey ultimately filled the gap for the Whitmore Lake, Mich. native, though it didn’t always seem that would be the case.



“My mom started the field hockey program in Dexter, Mich. and suggested I play,” said Tamer. “I said yes, and initially I wasn’t a huge fan and I was ready to focus on soccer, but my parents had me finish the season and my love for the sport grew during that time.”



Tamer met every challenge that came her way as a multi-sport student-athlete at Dexter High School. On the field, she was a four-time Division 1 All-State selection (2017-20), First-Team All-American selection in 2019, two-time selection for the Michigan Dream Team (2019, 2020) and Michigan Player of the Year (2019, 2020). She also served as co-captain her junior and senior seasons, where she helped guide the Dreadnaughts to back-to-back state championships.







“High school athletics were such a great experience because of how consistently we trained and how lucky we were to have coaches that pushed us to our highest level,” continued Tamer. “The standards we were held to at Dexter were very high and I think they will prepare us for other aspects of our lives. Learning how to balance athletics with academics was challenging at first but became second nature pretty quickly.”



Tamer also played soccer in the spring in 2018 and 2019, although the 2020 season did not come to fruition. Despite this, she added that her own role on the soccer team helped her develop into a stronger leader while also adding value to the two sports come game time.



When their season remained in limbo in the early days of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Tamer admitted that motivation was low on the team, although it was good to be with her teammates through the uncertainty.



“Once we got the green light for competition, the uncertainty became the thing that really pushed us to be the best we could,” said Tamer. “We approached each practice with the idea that we needed to keep peaking and we could never slow down because the whole season could get shut down at a moment’s notice.”



On October 31, the team’s perseverance paid off as she, along with nine other seniors, hoisted the Michigan High School Field Hockey Association (MHSFHA) Division 1 Championship trophy to cap off their high school careers. Now with college on the horizon, she is eager to join her sister, Emma, under head coach Marcia Pankratz for the Wolverines in 2021 and continue a household tradition.



“Michigan has [always] been in my family,” noted Tamer. “I was always interested in Michigan, even when I was set on playing soccer, but as my interest in field hockey grew, and as I got the first-hand view of what it was like to be a student-athlete there, I knew that Michigan was the optimal choice for me. The combination of the unmatched academics and the competitive athletics made Michigan a top choice. After going on visits and seeing the team atmosphere, watching them be successful and talking with their first-class coaching staff, I knew that Michigan was the best possible school out there. I could not be more excited to begin training with the team.”



Outside of high school play, Tamer is also an active member of Pinnacle Field Hockey, which she credits in holding the same standards for all athletes, as well as club director Nancy Cox, for helping provide playing opportunities for club members.



“I am very appreciative of the experience that Pinnacle has provided me along with all the other athletes involved. Along with developing players who are ready for any level, Pinnacle supplies athletes with skills to be successful in life.”



Her club life often intertwined with USA Field Hockey Regional, National and Sanctioned Events, as well as those in the Olympic Development Pathway. Tamer has been an active participant in Futures since her early playing days. Each summer brought her more levels of growth as an individual, which she used when first trying out at Junior National Camp.



“I knew that I was going to be surrounded by the very best, whether that be coaches or players, and I wanted to take advantage of that experience and take in every possible bit of information," said Tamer. "That camp was such a huge growth point in my journey and my game developed so much during those three days.”



In 2019, she was named to the U-17 USWNT which traveled to Germany to compete against the U-16 squads of the host nation and Belgium. In her words, putting on the red, white and blue jersey for the first time was unforgettable, combined with a large sense of pride and in knowing her determination had been well worth it.



Despite canceled trainings and international competitions, Tamer found it simple to remain active during the highs and lows of the pandemic.



“I was very lucky during quarantine because my family is pretty active and competitive so we could all keep pushing each other when motivation might have been low,” said Tamer. “My dad gave us workouts and we all had very good reasons to stick with them. I focused on strength and conditioning during quarantine and I grew a lot in those aspects which is obviously beneficial for a sport like field hockey.”



As she waits to take the field with her teammates for USA and at Michigan, Tamer is looking forward to some down time before the 2021 field hockey calendar fills up.



USFHA media release