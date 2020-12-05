By Jugjet Singh





Sabah players celebrate after defeating Pahang in the Perak Malaysia Games final in 2018. -NSTP/file pic



NATIONAL juniors team manager I. Vickneswaran has decided to forego a lucrative offer from Terengganu to coach the Sabah's men team who are making their debut in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) next month.





In signing up for Sabah over the mighty Terengganu HT (THT), he hopes to take them to the same heights of University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).



The Sabah women's team will be coached by Yahya Atan for the second season.



"I had an offer to coach Terengganu HT but chose Sabah as I am more interested in development.



"And I hope this young Sabah team will also be as successful as the UniKL Junior Hockey League team that I coached in 2009," said Vickneswaran.



In 2009, the then Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had mooted the UniKL idea and Vickneswaran was their first JHL coach.



In 2013, UniKL contributed seven players for the 2013 Junior World Cup team that finished fourth in New Delhi.



"The best Sabah players have been signed up by other MHL big guns and so I will have the development team with me.



"But that is not a problem, as the vision is to train as many players as possible to represent the nation in the future.



"MHC have released some of their coaching and management officials to coach MHL teams this season, while some were held back," said Vickneswaran.



National seniors coach Arul Selvaraj, Juniors coach Wallace Tan and women's coach Nasihin Nubli will only watch and scout from the stands, as they will not be coaching any MHL teams this season.



MHC have announced that eight men's and six women's teams have registered for the MHL, which will be held on Jan 8-Feb 28 if the government gives the green light.



In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, MHC will need approval to run the MHL.



The Sabah women made their MHL debut this year, finishing fifth among six teams.



Their men's counterparts are also expected to struggle, and may end up last.



Sabah had planned to field four teams in the JHL this year, two each in the boys and girls events, but the Covid-19 pandemic did not make this possible.



Now, they will introduce their men to the MHL.



