By Jugjet Singh





S. Kumar has been tasked with finding a quality goalkeeper who could replicate his success. - NSTP/file pic



Former Malaysian national hockey goalkeeper S. Kumar is looking for someone to fill his shoes.





And it is not easy for him to find a fitting replacement, because Kumar's shoes might just be too big.



For more than 20 years, Kumar, who was once hailed as Asia's best goalkeeper, was the undoubted first choice for the national team.



Playing for Malaysia since 1999, Kumar has amassed 321 international caps, won two Asian Games silver medals in 2010 and 2018, and another silver at the 2017 Asia Cup in Dhaka.



No other Malaysian keeper could come close to his illustrious career. And now Kumar has been entrusted to find his successor.



Kumar, who turned 41 a few days back, has ventured into coaching with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) hoping he will produce a world class goalkeeper in his mould.



At the moment, four youngsters trying out Kumar's 'shoes' are Hairi Rahman, Adrian Andy Albert, Shafie Sahrom and Hafizuddin Othman.



It will take a while before they find the one with the right size.



"Kumar trains the junior goalkeepers during weekdays. And on Saturdays, he helps me train the four senior goalkeepers," said national head coach Arul Selvaraj.



"Goalkeeper training is a specialised field and Kumar has been helping me to keep them fit as well as strengthen certain areas."



Malaysia have been kept afloat in many tournaments by Kumar, and Arul knows the strength of the team was basically in defence.



"Yes, a good goalkeeper gives the team an added confidence, and that is what we want from the player selected to replace Kumar between the posts," said Arul.



"I have yet to go full swing with the goalkeepers, as the nearest tournament is only next year."



The senior team will compete in the Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh on March 11-19.



Next month, the national trainees will be released to play in the Malaysia Hockey League which is expected to have eight teams in the men's and six in the women's tournament.



