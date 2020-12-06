By Jugjet Singh





K. Dharmaraj



THE Malaysian national league is starting next month but powerhouse Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) are far from ready.





They are without a coach and they have yet to sign any foreign players.



Terengganu HA secretary Rashidi Hashim said THT's preparation for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



This year's THT were coached by K. Dharmaraj while their four foreign players were South Korea's Jang Jong-hyun and Jung Manjae, and Pakistan's Ammad Shakeel Butt and Umar Bhutta.



"The MHL is scheduled to start early January but until now THT have yet to secure a coach to train our players.



"Getting foreign players is also very difficult because of Covid-19 quarantine. Many foreign players are reluctant to travel right now," said Rashidi.



Even though Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) won a treble this year: the Charity Shield, League and TNB Cup, THT have been able to make things difficult for them over the years.



THT did approach former national player I. Vickneswaran to be their coach, but he preferred to do development work for Sabah this season.



"We have a coach in mind and we are negotiating with him but a deal is yet to be struck. Also, I believe the MHL next season will be a one off, and not on a home-and-away format which will make it difficult and costly to hire foreign players.



"We might just make do with national as well as local Terengganu players this season.



"It will be the same with the other seven teams... so I believe more teams will be involved in the fight for titles in the MHL."



While the Malaysian Hockey Confereration competitions committee have set the MHL for Jan 8-Feb 28 next year, THT are also worried that the pandemic will disrupt the league.



"We are worried that if we sign foreign players and the MHL is postponed due to Covid-19, we will be at the losing end. That's why it is still wait-and-see in our planning.



"However, our national and local players are keeping themselves in shape and ready to face any eventuality," said Rashidi.



Eight men's and six women's teams have registered for the new MHL season.



New Straits Times