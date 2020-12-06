By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's hopes of qualifying for the men and women's World Cups received a boost after the International Hockey Federation (FIH) handed four slots to Asia for each tournament.





The national women's team, under coach Nasihin Nubli, might just make history if they can reach the semi-finals of the Asia Cup for a ticket to the 2022 Women's World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands.



Currently, Malaysia are ranked fifth in Asia behind India, Japan, China and South Korea.



Malaysia should easily qualify for the men's 2024 World Cup together with hosts India, South Korea and Japan through the Asia Cup.



The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have placed both the men and women's Asia Cup windows between November next year and January 2022.



"My team are gearing up for the Junior Asia Cup (on April 11-17 in Japan). We hope to finish on the podium to qualify for the Junior World Cup.



"It is something the Malaysian women have yet to achieve. My team are determined to break the barrier.



"After that, we will focus on finishing top four in the women's Asia Cup, which will earn us a World Cup spot," said Nasihin.



The men's team have featured eight times in the World Cup.



New Straits Times