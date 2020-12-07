



Hockey Australia’s association with ASICS will go past two decades after the leading running shoe brand extended its partnership for another four years.





ASICS is Hockey Australia’s Official Footwear Supplier and provides its world renowned footwear to Australia’s two flagship national teams, the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos.



The contract renewal will take the partnership up until the end of 2024.



“We are thrilled to have had ASICS as part of the Hockey Australia family for nearly 20 years and now with this new commitment, it will take it past two decades,” said General Manager Commercial, Communications and Events, Tim Cherry.



“In a challenging and congested sporting sponsorship market, to have this longevity and association with a brand of the stature and reputation of ASICS is something we are extremely proud of.”



The length of the association, which began in 2004, highlights the positivity, respect and ongoing benefits for both parties.



Mark Brunton, Managing Director of ASICS Oceania commented: “We are delighted to be extending our agreement with Hockey Australia for a further four years.



“Hockey has a rich history in Australia and we are very proud to be part of that.



“We are looking forward to the opportunity to showcase our innovative footwear at the highest level during an exciting period that includes two Olympic games and a World Cup."



Hockey Australia’s ASICS athlete ambassadors include Kookaburras co-captain and games record holder Eddie Ockenden, midfield dynamo Jake Whetton, highly talented forward Tom Craig, formidable goal scorer Blake Govers and gun Hockeyroo forward Grace Stewart.



The announcement of the partnership renewal coincides with ASICS release of new colours of their Hockey range, the Field Ultimate FF & GEL-Peake.



For more information on ASICS visit asics.com







Hockey Australia media release