



With the end of the first half of the Belgian season in sight, five of the top eight playoff spots are already confirmed but the remaining three are in the balance with five clubs in contention.





Racing Club de Bruxelles got a vital 3-1 away win over already KHC Leuven, fighting back from an early concession to a Lucas Vila goal. Diego Lucaccioni leveled from a corner and Racing won the game in the second half courtesy of goals from Victor Wegnez and Lucaccioni.



At 2-1, Racing survived a green card to goalkeeper Jeremy Gucassoff and a penalty corner which was charged down. The result lifts them into eighth place with a big few days coming up with Braxgata one point back – but with an extra game played – and Herakles two points off in arears but with two games to go.



La Gantoise are assured of top position at Christmas following their 4-1 success against Beerschot kept them seven points clear of the chasers as Etienne Tynevez continued his goalscoring streak with two, adding to one each from Blaise Rogeau and Leandro Tolini.



Orée were 2-1 victors over Dragons with John-John Dohmen’s first goal for the club proving the difference in the 52nd minute. The former sit second in the table while Dragons are in seventh place and will probably need to pick up a result to copper-fasten their place in the playoffs.



Royal Léopold are another side confirmed in the playoffs, sitting in third place after their 4-3 win over Daring with Tom Boon scoring twice. The result condemns Daring to the relegation pool.



Ninth place Braxgata kept up their chances of a playoff spot with a 3-1 success against Antwerp with Loïck Luypaert recording two goals.



The games between Namur and the Waterloo Ducks and Old Club against Herakles were both called off due to frost. Herakles are in tenth spot but if they can win the refixture of their game against the bottom side, they can jump up a couple of places.



Euro Hockey League media release