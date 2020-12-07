

The Central Falcons celebrate winning the premier hockey league. Hockey New Zealand



The Central Falcons won a thrilling penalty shootout to win inaugural New Zealand men’s Premier Hockey League titles over the Southern Alpiners in Hamilton on Sunday.





The final went into a shootout after late goals each way meant the scores were tied 1-1 at fulltime.



Goalkeepers Dom Dixon and George Enerson let in just one of five penalty shootout attempts (from Stephen Jenness, Falcons) with several field goal attempts brilliantly saved.



Victorious Falcons captain Shea McAleese acknowledged the keepers’ efforts post-match.



“Both teams put on a bit of a defensive display and both keepers played really well … and credit to Dom (Dixon) who obviously saved all three, which is uncommon.”



After a scoreless 58 minutes, Falcons striker Sam Hiha found himself in space in the circle and nailed the opening goal.



The Alpiners immediately took off their keeper, winning a penalty corner a minute later which Sam Lane converted with a drag flick.



The first half had featured a classy save from Alpiners keeper Enerson to block a strong Dylan Thomas shot.



Dixon wasn’t to be outdone by his opposite as he made an outstanding save of a cracking Nick Ross shot after the Alpiners skipper made a clever intercept.



Black Sticks captain Blair Tarrant had one of the best chances of the final quarter as he stole the ball and one-on-one with the keeper he lifted the ball wide.



The league’s MVP Jacob Smith (Falcons) knocked it in from the spot later in the match but it was ruled out as he used the back of the stick.



The Hiha and Lane goals followed to send the match into a penalty shootout with the solitary Jenness goal being the match and title winner.



Falcons keeper Dixon - who didn’t concede in the shootout - was the key to the victory.



Central Falcons 1 (Sam Hiha 58 min) Southern Alpiners 1 (Sam Lane 60m). Falcons won the penalty shootout 1-0 (Stephen Jenness)



The Hauraki Mavericks collected the bronze medal with a 4-1 victory over the Northern Tridents.



Mavericks skipper Nic Woods led the way for his side collecting two goals to finish as the league’s top goal-scorer with nine.



In the first half there were limited goal-scoring opportunities until the final minutes, when Mavericks goalkeeper Leon Hayward brilliantly saved a Cory Bennett drag flick.



Boosted by Hayward’s effort, the Mavericks then went ahead with a nice touch from Matt Rees-Gibbs right on halftime.



Immediately after the break Woods put the home side 2-0 ahead with another drag flick penalty corner goal, this one in off the defender on the left goalpost.



The Northern Tridents finally got on the scoreboard with a Steven Edwards field goal to be just 2-1 down heading into the final quarter.



Late goals from Cam Hayde and another drag flick from Woods put the result beyond doubt at 4-1, handing the Mavericks the bronze medal.



Hauraki Mavericks 4 (Matt Rees-Gibbs 30min, Nic Woods 33, 60m, Cam Hayde 55m), Northern Tridents 1 (Steven Edwards 38m)



