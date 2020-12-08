Announce Rs 5.51 lakh prize for 37th edition of the Surjit Hockey tourney





Renu Verma Rathore, an international player, talks to players. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh



NRIs Gakhal Brothers have announced to provide sports kits to all players participating in the ongoing hockey coaching camp run by Surjit Hockey Society from the US.





On the completion of the 74th day of the coaching camp here at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, taking note of the large number of participation of budding players under the age group of 14 and 19 years in the camp, the eminent sports promoter, transporter, hotelier trio — Amolak Singh Gakhal, Iqbal Singh Gakhal and Palwinder Singh Gakhal, respectively, have announced to provide sports kits to all players participating in the camp.



Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Ghansham Thori, who is also the president of Surjit Hockey Society; secretary Iqbal Singh Sandhu and chief PRO Surinder Singh Bhapa, who is also the director (coaching camp) of the camp, lauded the efforts being made to promote hockey in the state.



Rendering yeoman service



Gakhal brothers, who hail from Gakhal village in Jalandhar district, after noticing the talent of players from their village in the camp, said they have spent Rs2 crore for the development of their native village Gakhal last year, and now every facility would be provided to players from their village as well. Amolak Singh Gakhal appealed to parents to send their children to this camp to learn hockey as much as possible, so that they can have a better future.



Gakhal brothers, who have been giving away Rs5 lakh to the winning team of the Surjit Hockey Tournament since many years, have also announced a prize of Rs5.51 lakh for the 37th edition of the Surjit Hockey tournament to be held in the end of the February.



The great Indian hockey Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi, had also visited the camp as the chief guest recently. Arjuna Awardee Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi is a gold medallist of the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Sodhi is known for playing a major role in helping India win a gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics after a gap of 16 years. Sodhi had also interacted with players and shared his experiences and taught them some hockey tricks. He said after a long time he had seen more than 100 players under the age of 14 and 19 participating in the 70-day long hockey camp, which was started with just five players. He lauded the initiative of Surjit Hockey Society and also appealed to other clubs, sports bodies to start camps for players under 14 years and under 19 years in their respective villages and cities to gain the lost glory of hockey.



