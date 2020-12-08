Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

HC Minsk women start off in style in Belarussian indoor competition

Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 10:00 | Hits: 4
HC Minsk’s women are leading the way after five rounds of the Belarus indoor championship which all took place in the Minsk velodrome over the last weekend.



The event played out with an extra level of media interest compared to usual with two television and radio companies in situ, adding to the excitement levels.

They opened up with a 10-4 win over Textilschik Bargu with Yevheniya Kernoz netting five times. They added a 7-4 success against Ritm Grodno with two goals each from  Kernoz and Natallia Shtsin.  

They added a 9-0 victory over the HC Minsk second team – with four goals from Olha Kurovska – and then they ran up an 8-0 success against SDYUSHOR.

They closed out this phase with a 5-5 draw against Victoriya Smolevichi. For the second series of the competition, the top four of HC Minsk, Victoriya, Ritm Grodno and Bargu will be separated into a top four group.  

HC Minsk will represent their country next Easter at the EHL Women’s FINAL8.

Euro Hockey League media release

