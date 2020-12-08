



Club de Campo will be the top seeds for both the Copa de la Reina and Copa del Rey next weekend in Valencia following their performances in the opening phase of the Spanish league seasons.





The women are up against CD Sardinero in their quarter-final contest on Friday off the back of an excellent 10 wins from 11 outings so far in the league. They picked up the latest victory with a 3-0 victory over third placed Madrid rivals SPV Complutense courtesy of goals from Begona Garcia, Bea Perez and Candela Zanetti.



It has helped them build a six-point advantage at the head of the table with Junior FC the nearest chasers in the wake of a 3-1 success against CD Terrassa. Fourth quarter goals from Mariona Serrahima and Mariona San Jose Call won the day after Gigi Oliva and Estel Forte had exchanged strikes in the first quarter.



Junior’s first game in the cup will be against Complutense in what is likely to be the pick of the quarter-final contests.



Fourth placed Real Club de Polo are up against CD Terrassa – currently sixth – while Club Egara, fifth, will face seventh ranked UD Taburiente.



In the men’s cup, Atlètic Terrassa’s game with Real Club de Polo is the big meeting of the quarter-finals with third in the league facing fourth. The sides drew 0-0 early in the season to show how little is between the teams.



Both come into the contest off the back of 4-1 successes, Atlèti beating CD Terrassa while Polo were too good for Junior FC, Xavi Lleonart scoring twice.



The winner of that contest will come up against the winner of the Madrid derby with Club de Campo – who lead the league on goal difference – facing fifth place SPV Complutense.



The other half of the draw pits Club Egara against CD Terrassa and Junior FC against FC Barcelona.



Euro Hockey League media release