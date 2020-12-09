



Applications are open for exciting coaching positions at the Western Australia and South Australia Institute of Sport’s hockey programs.





Position(s): WAIS Hockey Coaches



The Western Australian Institute of Sport (WAIS) has an exciting opportunity for two hockey coaches to join the Pathways Performance Enhancement Team to develop Western Australia’s best future Olympic hockey talent.



The two roles, head coach and coach, form part of the Hockey Australia National Athlete Pathway Program and are responsible for developing identified WA talent to the standard required for selection to the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras squads.



Further information about the positions and applications can be completed through the WAIS website and SportsPeople.



Applications close midnight AWST, 23 December 2020.



Position: SASI Head Hockey Coach



Role Purpose: The South Australian Institute of Sport (SASI) Head Hockey Coach is responsible for the day-to-day management and coaching of SASI’s high performance hockey program ensuring that the program athletes are selected for National Teams and that player development and progression is in line with international best practice.



In addition, the SASI Head Hockey Coach will provide strong management and coordination to South Australia’s high performance coaches and hockey community and will endeavour to work closely with Hockey Australia’s (HA) key high performance staff as part of a collaborative approach ensuring system alignment between the SASI’s hockey program and the National high performance program.



Full position details and to apply



Applications close on 3 January 2021.



Hockey Australia media release