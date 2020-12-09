



England Hockey has today published an important new guide entitled Planning Safe Hockey.





The guide is intended to be used as a checklist by anyone delivering or planning hockey activity. England Hockey strongly encourages all clubs/organisations and their members to familiarise themselves with the guide and also to address any unsafe practices.



The guide was created in memory of Luke Hobson, a 14-year-old junior player who tragically died on 28 March 2019 having sustained a fatal impact head injury. The guide was created with the co-operation of Luke's parents.



We all have a responsibility to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all those who play hockey; it is therefore important that we take steps to minimise risk to all engaged in hockey, enhancing their experience and reassuring players, parents and guardians.



The rules of hockey are constantly evolving, therefore it is imperative that all those who plan and deliver hockey activity do so in a way that ensures the safety of all involved in our sport.



For the full 46-page guide, click here or on the image below.







England Hockey has recently included the reporting of injuries using EH’s online Injury Monitoring Form as a term of Affiliation and requires all clubs to report any injuries sustained on the field of play which meet the criteria outline in EH’s Injury Reporting Policy.



All of this information - as well as a series of posters for clubs - is available on a permanent basis at www.englandhockey.co.uk/planningsafehockey



England Hockey Board Media release