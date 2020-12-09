By Jugjet Singh





The seniors and juniors played a friendly match on Saturday, their first since the Razak Cup in September. - Pic Courtesy of MHC



AFTER two months of training under strict Covid-19 SOP at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, the Malaysian national hockey players are finally getting to see match action.





The seniors and juniors played a friendly match on Saturday, their first since the Razak Cup in September.



Team manager Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi, elated with the latest development, said: "We need matches even though they are just between national seniors and juniors.



"They have been training under strict SOP for two months and it's becoming a little robotic.



"We will play more matches next week to let the players change their routine and become more competitive.



"The first match was quite close as the underdogs (juniors) put up a good fight when their backs were against the wall," said Mirnawan.



However, national coach Arul Selvaraj pointed out that the players were lacking in certain aspects.



"The passing and receiving under pressure was lacking. But that is to be expected as the players have been doing only training for so long.



We will play more matches (seniors and juniors) next week."



The national players participated in only two local tournaments this year after Covid-19 wiped out all the international tournaments.



While the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) was held in February and the Razak Cup in September, the Junior Hockey League, as well as under-14 and under-16 tournaments, were postponed as it involved school-going children.



Next year, Malaysia will kick-start their international calendar with the men's Asian Champions Trophy on March 11-19 in Bangladesh, while the women's edition will be held on March 31-April 7 in South Korea.



Until then, it's training and playing friendly matches among the players for another month until the MHL, which is expected to start on Jan 8.



New Straits Times