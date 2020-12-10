

Maurice Kittrell. Photo courtesy of Tony Tucker.



England Hockey are saddened to hear of the passing of Maurice Kittrell last month at the age of 90.





A stalwart of Hounslow HC, he joined the club at the age of 16 in 1946 and featured in their 1st XI across the course of three decades. He was also club captain, honorary secretary and chairman at the club.



As well as this, Maurice also represented Middlesex and England as a player before also becoming chairman of the Middlesex Hockey Association. He was also a member of the Hockey Writers' Club and regularly attended many of their events.



England Hockey's thoughts are with Maurice's family and friends.



England Hockey Board Media release