Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Obituary: Maurice Kittrell

Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments


Maurice Kittrell. Photo courtesy of Tony Tucker.

England Hockey are saddened to hear of the passing of Maurice Kittrell last month at the age of 90.



A stalwart of Hounslow HC, he joined the club at the age of 16 in 1946 and featured in their 1st XI across the course of three decades. He was also club captain, honorary secretary and chairman at the club.

As well as this, Maurice also represented Middlesex and England as a player before also becoming chairman of the Middlesex Hockey Association. He was also a member of the Hockey Writers' Club and regularly attended many of their events.

England Hockey's thoughts are with Maurice's family and friends.

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.