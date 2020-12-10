



Siobhán Madeley has been named Leinster Hockey’s November Volunteer of the Month for her work introducing and promoting hockey for people with special needs in Ireland.





A member of Three Rock Rovers HC for many years, she started a ParaHockey programme in the club less than five years ago. The Rockets ParaHockey programme is now a growing and much loved section within Three Rock and Siobhán has assisted a number of other clubs in Leinster to start and grow their own ParaHockey Sections.



There are now ParaHockey sections in Monkstown, Railway Union, Loreto and Botanic Hockey Clubs.



TRR club secretary Luke McSharry said: “the introduction of ParaHockey to the club has undoubtedly had a positive impact on the players and coaches involved with the Rockets, but has also gone on to have such a positive effect on the wider club”.



In announcing the award, Development Director Fiona Walshe also thanked Siobhán “for her work introducing ParaHockey to the Leinster Hockey family and we look forward to seeing numbers grow” and she wished the Irish ParaHockey squad the best of luck in the Europeans in July 2021.



Leinster Hockey Chairman, Trevor Watkins congratulated Siobhán, saying: “it was well deserved recognition for her work and foresight to get ParaHockey started in Ireland” and he expressed his delight in seeing this format of the game grow in Leinster.



She is the third recipient of these new monthly awards and Leinster Hockey have been “overwhelmed by the nominations”.



“As a sport, we are blessed to have such amazing volunteers in all our clubs who give so freely of their time and energy and we’d like to thank all the volunteers in our clubs and on all our committee’s for their tireless work.



“The nominations received recognised volunteers in all areas of our sport – coaches, umpires, administrators, Children’s Officers, Covid Officers, committee members.”



