By T. AVINESHWARAN





Great Britain's Scott Duncan (white) try to fight the ball with Malaysia's Shello Silverius during the Sultan of Johor Cup 2018 at Taman Daya hockey stadium, Johor Baru. Pic by ABDUL RAHMAN EMBONG/The Star



PETALING JAYA: Shello Silverius does not feel that his stint with the Malaysian junior hockey team is a step backwards.The 21-year-old, who earlier this year was part of the national team training camp, failed to make it into A. Arulselvaraj’s squad.





For some the rejection will be a massive blow to their morale but the Keningau-born player sees his stint with the juniors as a platform to rectify his weaknesses so that he will be ready for future national call-ups.



“Coach Arul had a frank talk with me. He said there were some things I need work on like my skills. Basically, he said I was not ready, ” said Shello.



“I’m not disheartened, I took it in my stride. Anyway, junior coach Wallace (Tan) has been really helpful. He is vastly experienced and I’m always learning.”



When asked what his weaknesses are, Shello jokingly said: “I’m not going to tell you because my opponents would tap on it. I’m aware of them and it’s best to keep it between myself and the coaches.



“I’m still young and with their help, I will eventually make it to the senior squad. But first, let me continue making my mark with the juniors.



“I’ve no issues training with the juniors because I was with them before joining the national team. So, it’s familiar surroundings for me.”



Shello gained prominence when he led Malaysia to a third-placed finish in the six-nation Under-21 Sultan of Johor Cup in October.



The midfielder has the distinction of becoming the first player from East Malaysia to captain the national junior team then.



He also helped Malaysia win gold in indoor hockey at the Philippines SEA Games last year.



