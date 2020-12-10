By Liam Morgan





The FIH has cancelled its Hockey Stars Awards ©Getty Images



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has cancelled its flagship annual awards for 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sport's global calendar.





FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said the Hockey Stars Awards, which recognise the best players in the game, would not take place early next year as planned.



Weil said the FIH was hoping to continue to stage the awards from 2022.



"Due to the high number of international matches which could not be played this year because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no FIH Stars Awards this time," he said.



"But we of course intend to renew with these awards in the future, once the situation will enable international hockey to be played on a regular basis again."





Eva de Goede won the women's player of the year in 2018 ©Getty Images



The COVID-19 pandemic decimated international sport this year and numerous events were postponed or cancelled, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, pushed back to 2021.



The FIH Hockey Pro League was also halted for six months before it resumed in September with matches between Germany and Belgium.



Two matches were postponed last month owing to travel restrictions imposed due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in Europe.



The FIH held its 2020 Hockey Stars Awards in February.



Inside the Games