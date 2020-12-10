By Shahid Khan







Last weekend marked the 10th anniversary of Pakistan’s triumph at the Asian Games (2010) when they defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the final in Guangzhou, China





It was Greenshirts eighth Asiad hockey gold which ended a drought that had stretched back two decades to Beijing (1990), also handed them their first major title since winning the Sydney World Cup in 1994.



Pakistan had gone into the Asian Games on the back of an abysmal run in the earlier part of the year, having finished last at the 12 teams World Cup (New Delhi) in March and followed that with a disappointing 6th position at the Commonwealth Games three months later.



Appointment of foreign coach



After their worst-ever-finish in the World Cup - in a global event in which they still hold the record of four titles, Pakistan Hockey Federation despite the customary clamour from the local Olympians not to appoint a foreign coach, opted to appoint a Dutchman, Michel van den Heuvel in the hope that he would revive their glorious past just as his countryman Hans Jorritsma had coached the winning Pakistan team at the 1994 World Cup.



Former German coach Paul Lisseck and Australian Barry Dancer had also been considered but both were reluctant to stay in Pakistan due to security reasons at the time.



Michel recalling his appointment said, his target was to win the Asian Games which were to be held five months later, he soon discovered that the players understandably were at a very low ebb after their disastrous World Cup campaign.



He was successful in requesting senior players, Sohail Abbas and Waseem Ahmad to return to the national team after they had announced their retirements, together with rest of World Cup team from international hockey following the debacle at New Delhi, World Cup.



Michel also sought the availability of their number one goalkeeper, Salman Akbar who was contracted to play in the Dutch League during the Commonwealth Games. The newly appointed coach set about immediately preparing a detailed plan including a European tour with matches in Spain, Belgium and Holland.



Michel commenting on his first impression of his task ahead said, ‘he had to mould the players to his way of thinking including taking to his extremely demanding training sessions which included three training sessions a day, something he had never done before’.



Training camps were held in the extreme heat of Karachi, during August which was also the month of fasting for the players. Later the training camp was moved to Abbottabad in the north and final camp was held in Lahore.



Michel’s gruelling training sessions



When asked about the breaking of his rules set for the players, Michel said that ‘yes he had threatened to quit when he found out some players had ventured to the city in Spain as they had broken the 10pm curfew he had set’.



On the other hand citing the example of Mohammed Irfan, he said as he could monitor the physical fitness of all the players, he noticed he was ‘training twice as hard and his heart rate from some exercises read 200 and he even had to ask him to slow down’.



The squad together with the support staff, Michael said gradually accepted his methods and he was thankful to Waseem Ahmed for translations where necessary for some of the players.



Their goalkeeper Salman Akbar, still featuring in the Dutch League at present, reminiscing fondly the events of 10 years ago said, ‘Michel was successful in forming a great bond amongst the players especially on the European tour and even while he was away from the team he had been given him specific drills required to sharpen his goal keeping skills - a must if you are to succeed in the modern game’.



At the Commonwealth Games in October in a tournament unlike all other major tournaments they do not have a good track record, they finished 6th but the coach was not unduly perturbed as he said his goal was winning the Asian Games, as he maintained no team could achieve peak performance in both October and November – i.e. at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games respectively.



Asian Games formidable record



Pakistan had boasted an awesome record in the Asian Games. In its inaugural edition when hockey was introduced in Bangkok (1958) Greenshirts defeated India to grab the gold medal and retained it four years later. Barring 1966 Games they held the title up to 1982 during which they claimed four consecutive gold positions from 1970 - 1982.



The added incentive for winning the continental games was automatic qualification for the London 2012 Olympic Games. Michel remained confident that he not left any stone unturned in the preparations and team would return with gold medal position.



2010 Asian Games



In the opening game as expected Pakistan cruised past Hong Kong with 12-0 victory. The second match against Japan, an emerging hockey force at the time also coached by a shrewd Dutch coach Siegfried Aikman, was supposed to be an early stern test for the Greenshirts.



Japan shocked them by taking an early lead but Pakistan hit back immediately to equalise and then did not look back as they rattled 7 further goals and final score was 8-2.



However in the next pool match India got the better of them in a 5 goal thriller. Michel rallied his players telling that the extra rest days had favoured their opponents and they were still on course in their journey to the top position. Both teams qualified for the semi-finals with India topping the pool group.



Greenshirts semi-final against South Korea (highest world team in the tournament) ended 1-1 after extra time and penalty stroke phase ensued. The first set of strokes finished 3-3 and sudden death strokes were needed to decide the finalist. With the whole nation holding its breath, up stepped Sohail Abbas - the world’s most lethal drag flicker and for him to beat the goalkeeper from mere seven mitres was almost a certainty. Although the Korean custodian dived the wrong Abbas’s effort went wide of the post.



Salman Akbar the Pakistan goalkeeper – said ‘the only thought I had as I stood to face next penalty was to save it for the sake of averting an abiding memory of Sohail – one of the greatest ever player missing a penalty which meant denying us the chance of progressing to our quest for gold medal’. Salman pulled off two remarkable saves before Haseem Khan coolly slotted home to book their berth in the final.



In the other semi-final Malaysia had shocked India by a late equaliser before scoring a winner in extra time to win 4-3. Pakistan were in a confident mood and duly won the final with goals from Abbas and Rehan Butt and qualified for the 2012 Olympics (London).



The victorious team returned home to a tumultuous celebrations without their coach Michel who had returned to his home country having been away for 5 months. However this was to be his last assignment as the team coach, according to Michel ‘the selection of the team was to be being taken from me and no coach in the world hockey can accept that’.



Lamenting on his parting, Waseem Ahmad the present assistant coach remarked ‘if we had continued with Michel as coach, with the talent of players at his disposal we would probably have earned a podium finish at the London Olympics, whereas we finished 7th’.



Shahid Khan is a senior hockey journalist having covered all major hockey events since 1997 and has been regular contributor to BBC Radio Asia Network.



Fieldhockey.com Exclusive