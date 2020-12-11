By Avery Trendel





Photo: Dakota Moyer



The NCAA announced Wednesday that UNC’s Karen Shelton Stadium will be the host of the 2020 NCAA Field Hockey Tournament, which is set to take place in May of 2021.





Old Dominion University was the originally scheduled host of the event, but was unable to do so once the event was delayed from fall to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Tar Heels recently won the ACC Tournament title after posting a 10-1 record during the fall season. They will be seeking their third straight NCAA championship.



This will be the first time UNC and Chapel Hill have hosted the field hockey semifinals and finals since 1987.



“It’s another surprise in what’s been such an unusual year, but we’re thrilled to host the NCAA Championship,” UNC head coach Karen Shelton said. “It was disappointing for everyone that the tournament had to be canceled this fall. I know we’re all excited to play in the spring and we’re honored to know that the season will end in Chapel Hill.”



