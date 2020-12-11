

Alex Danson



Alex Danson-Bennett’s illustrious career will be recognised when Great Britain take on Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League next year – and you can be there to celebrate her special day!





The matches against Argentina on Saturday 15 May 2021 will be dedicated to formally marking her retirement, celebrating an incredible 18 years in which she won Olympic and European gold medals, captained her country and finished as the joint-highest women’s goalscorer for England and GB.



Having initially been scheduled to take place this summer, the occasion has been moved back a year to ensure the hockey family can give Danson-Bennett the send-off she deserves.



“That day will be very special, it will be very emotional I'm sure,” she said.



“I want my retirement to be a thank you. No athlete has a career without many people helping, and it will be a lovely opportunity for me to thank them.”



You can save up to 20% and also pick your seat for that day by securing your Hockey Family Window tickets NOW.



You’ll need to be quick to secure your spot though - this window closes in just one month’s time (10 January) and Red Tickets and Weekend Passes have already sold out for that weekend! Click here for more information.



England Hockey Board Media release