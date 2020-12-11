By Michael Pavitt





An inquiry is underway after allegations of a toxic culture within the sport ©Getty Images



Hockey Australia were aware of concerns from members of their women's squad regarding the leadership of the team as far back as 2017, it has been reported.





An independent inquiry into allegations of a "toxic" culture within the sport in the country was launched last month by the governing body.



Interviews began today on a voluntary basis, with athletes and staff from the Rio 2016 Olympics onwards due to participate.



Richard Redman, the manager of the Australian Institute of Sport's conduct and professionalism team, will lead the inquiry with Adam Carrel, a partner at Ernst & Young.



Findings and recommendations are reportedly expected by early February.



The inquiry was launched amid claims that around half of the Australian women's hockey squad were considering a strike, just months before the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The axing of 2019 International Hockey Federation goalkeeper of the year Rachael Lynch and former captain Georgina Morgan from the 2021 squad was cited as a key reason.



It has been reported the Australian side, ranked second in the world, have grown increasingly frustrated and angry at officials including high-performance director Toni Cumpston.



Both players have reportedly appealed their non-selection.



According to The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, letters from 2017 and 2018 were sent by the squad to Hockey Australia.



A 2018 letter outlined "serious concerns regarding the direction of the Hockey Australia women's programme".



"As a playing group, we have a number of concerns, which has led to us losing confidence in the ability of the coaching staff and administration to make decisions that promote a culture of excellence and result in future and continued success," the letter reportedly read.





Former and current players are likely to participate in the inquiry ©Getty Images



The squad reportedly cited concerns over the number of players who had left the team in the past year, an unusually high staff turnover and a "lack of understanding and respect for the players' perspective, and an unwillingness to address issues raised by the playing group".



Disconnects between players and the coaching and administrative staff were also cited.



The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald said that 12 of the 25 players who signed the letter remain in the current squad.



Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam reportedly responded to the letter, saying the national governing body would work to improve the environment.



Former player Madeleine Ratcliffe, who signed the May 2018 letter as a player, told the newspapers no meaningful change has occurred.



Hockey Australia chief executive Matt Favier has claimed the inquiry will investigate claims about the alleged poor culture in the programme.



Favier reportedly did not address concerns raised by players about the coaching and support staff, or if Hockey Australia had failed to act on concerns.



Australia has won three Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, the last coming on home soil at Sydney 2000.



The Hockeyroos also finished second in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2019.



Australia booked a place at Tokyo 2020, postponed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, through the Olympic qualifiers.



Inside the Games