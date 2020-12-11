An independent inquiry into the Hockeyroos program has commenced following recent public statements regarding the management, culture and leadership within the program.





Hockey Australia (HA) launched the inquiry in order to address the claims against the organisation’s culture and bullying that has been suggested is occurring.



“Athlete and staff wellbeing and welfare is at the forefront of Hockey Australia and the Board’s priorities,” said HA CEO Matt Favier.



“New allegations have surfaced in the last week regarding claims of bullying between players within the Hockey Australia program which are extremely concerning.



“Hockey Australia is unwavering in our commitment to ensure that athletes must not be exposed to a climate of fear and intimidation, particularly by their peers, including past and present players.”



Current and former Hockeyroos players and staff since the 2016 Rio Olympics have been invited to take part and share their experience. Initially current athletes and staff have the opportunity to be interviewed, followed by former athletes and staff post Rio.



The inquiry is being led by Richard Redman, a lawyer and manager of the AIS Conduct & Professionalism team, together with Adam Carrel from Ernst & Young.



The inquiry will run through to Friday 18 December.



Hockey Australia expects to be able to pubicly provide the summary findings and recommendations by ealy February 2021.



Hockey Australia media release