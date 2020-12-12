



USA Field Hockey celebrates the life of Marge Watson, who passed away on Saturday, December 5 at the age of 90. A field hockey athlete at Ursinus College, Watson served as an assistant coach on the U.S. Women's Olympic Team that won the bronze medal at Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games.





"Marge Watson made a huge impact on the sports of field hockey and lacrosse," stated Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey's Executive Director. "She is recognized with great admiration as the assistant coach of the bronze medal winning USA team."







Marge Watson '52, the legendary coach who started the women's lacrosse program at Ursinus, passed away December 5 at the age of 90.



Watson is integral to the college's legacy of women's athletics, standing among the giants in a long line of pioneers. As an undergrad she played field hockey, basketball, and softball for the legendary Eleanor Frost Snell, who eventually encouraged Watson to bring a new sport to campus.



Watson's Ruby senior bio describes her as "mother of the class," "philosophical thinker," and "creative talent." Right in the middle is a small note: "Trying to bring Lacrosse to Ursinus."



She did just that. Watson received approval from then-president Dr. Norman McClure, and Watson's Bears became an official program in 1955.



"I went, he said yes, and the rest is history," Watson once said.



Over the next quarter-century, Watson developed Ursinus into a national power. Her charges achieved seven undefeated seasons, runner-up finishes in the 1979 USWLA National Tournament and the 1981 AIAW National Championship, and 199 victories against just 19 losses. Watson's overall win total and winning percentage (.896) still rank second in NCAA history.



The Bears came up short in a 5-4 thriller against Maryland in the 1981 title game, her last as coach, but Watson's unparalleled success paved the way for NCAA championships in 1986, 1989, and 1990. Ursinus remains the winningest program in NCAA history.







A member of the Ursinus College Hall of Fame for Athletes, Watson was inducted into the inaugural class of the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Hall of Fame in 2017. She was previously inducted into the Delaware County Hall of Fame, the Montgomery County Hall of Fame, the US Lacrosse Philadelphia/Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter Hall of Fame, and the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.



Watson's impact on her players – sometimes referred to in yearbooks as 'Watson's Wonders' – was extraordinary, and a host of them went on to carve their own careers in the sport Watson did so much to grow.



"Marge was an inspiration," said Judy Wolstenhome '65, who played on many national teams before becoming one of the top officials in the sport, in advance of Watson's induction into the IWLCA Hall of Fame three years ago. "She was always very enthusiastic and really wanted to win.



"A Hall of Fame coach carries forward the future of lacrosse, and the number of women that she touched through coaching who then went on to become coaches or umpires or got into administrative positions, she started the tumbleweed and it just grew and grew and grew."



"Marge's secret to success was that she understood people and cared about people," said Sue Stahl '66, who served as an assistant under Watson for a decade. "She wanted you to be successful, and it wasn't all about her. I think if you look at all great coaches, that's a common thread."



Watson was also part of one of the most historic field hockey events in United States history. She served as an assistant coach on the team that won bronze at the 1984 summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the first Olympic medal ever won by the United States women's national team. Two Ursinus graduates played on the squad, and Watson was one of three alums on the coaching staff.



In addition to her success on the field, Watson had an impeccable record of service. She helped to found the Philadelphia Colleges Women's Lacrosse Association (PCWLA) in 1970 and received the IWLCA Lifetime Achievement Award (later renamed the Diane Geppi-Aikens Award) in 2000. For more than four decades, Watson ran both a national lacrosse clinic and the AmLax CHALLENGE invitational high school tournament in St. Petersburg, Florida.



"I love the game," Watson said before her IWLCA induction ceremony. "Somebody once said something to me about lacrosse, and I said, 'I am lacrosse.' It's part of me, it's part of my life. It's what I am."



Watson and her late husband, Reid (Class of 1951), had five children, all of whom were involved in the sport. Their Ursinus legacy continues today with their grandsons Cole Racich '08, son of late legendary wrestling coach Bill Racich; Sam Stahller (Class of 2010); and Quinn, a sophomore on the men's lacrosse team.



The Watson family would approve of any donations to the Ursinus College Athletic Program in the name of Margery and Reid Watson.



