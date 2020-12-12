By Jugjet Singh





Jang Jung Hyun (left)



TERENGGANU Hockey Team (THT) have landed veteran coach K. Rajan for next season's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) challenge.





Rajan is best remembered for coaching Tenaga Nasional for 12 seasons and also Malaysia's 2009 Junior World Cup team before moving to Singapore in 2016.



His contract with Singapore ends later this month.



He will arrive in Kuala Terengganu to manage THT ahead of the MHL on Jan 8-Feb 28.



"I was staying in Johor Baru and commuting to Singapore for four years. When the causeway closed about eight months ago, I was stranded in Johor.



"Singapore will now rely on their own coaches. THT have signed me up for next season's MHL" said Rajan.



Rajan's first task is to secure THT's penalty corner ace, Jang Jung Hyun, from South Korea.



"We are trying to sign Jung Hyun because he has always delivered for THT. He is one of the best penalty corner flickers around.



"However, the Covid-19 quarantine period could be a stumbling block.



"We are trying our best, and we will know soon if the Korean is coming or not.



"We already have 22 local players in the squad. Although I have yet to see the players in action, I have been told about their quality.



"It could be a level-playing field this year as MHL teams are unlikely to have foreign players," he added.



Last season, the 36-year-old Jung Hyun was the MHL top-scorer with 23 goals.



The men's MHL will see eight teams fighting for honours while the women's section has attracted six clubs.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are expected to announce the teams today.



