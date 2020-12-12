



North district remains in tier 2 after the Scottish Government review on Tuesday and therefore this weekend`s North Conference games will go ahead, but West, East and Midland remain under tier 3 restrictions.





And there are a couple of first v second clashes in store, in the men’s conference Gordonians entertain Granite City Wanderers while Gordonians women travel to Ellon.



It`s tight at the top of the men`s table, Gordonians and Granite City are tied on 15 points, although the former have a crucial game in hand.



On paper there seems little to choose between the sides, both have seen off the opposition. But it was the Countesswells side that won the head-to-head a few weeks ago.



Gordonians strolled into a three-goal lead, Robbie Wallis (2) and John Hamilton were on target, and the contest seemed done and dusted, but back came Granite City to score twice through Josh Laurence, in the end it proved too little too late to effect the final outcome.



The other fixture between Ellon and Aberdeen Grammar FPs is at the other end of the table. Earlier this fixture provided the Rubislaw men with their only points so far, a 2-0 win at the same venue with goals from Kieran Christine and Stephen Malloy.



In the women`s competition this will be the third meeting between Ellon and Gordonians, the latter have come out on top 5-0 and 6-2.



At the moment Gordonians hold a six point lead at the top, and will set out to restrict any chance of that being eroded after Saturday`s game. However, if Louise Gordon can lift her side`s spirits to the level that got them four wins out of seven in the Conference so far, then Gordonians might have a fight on their hands.



While Gordonians have been high-flying with six wins to date, some vulnerability was shown when they unexpectedly went down 2-1 to Granite City Wanderers earlier in the campaign.



Rebecca Murray is nevertheless upbeat about last weekend`s 2-1 win over Granite City. “We were really pleased with our performance and it`s great to see the youngsters continue to progress week on week.” That is very much in accord with the spirit of the conference.



The other fixture pairs Granite City against Aberdeen University. Although the former won the earlier outing 2-1, there can be no doubt that the students results have shown steady improvement as the campaign has gone on, culminating in their 3-2 win over Ellon last weekend. An interesting match-up is certainly on the cards.



Scottish Hockey Union media release